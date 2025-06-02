French pharma giant Sanofi to buy Biotech Blueprint for $9.1 billion

French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi has agreed to buy Blueprint Medicines Corp. for at least $9.1 billion as the company aims to expand the company's reach in rare immunological diseases, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Monday, 2 June 2025.
According to the agency report, Sanofi will pay $129 per share in cash for the US-based biotechnology firm. This marks a 27 per cent premium to Blueprint's shares last week.
Blueprint Medicines Corp. shares were trading 26.41 per cent higher at $128.15 premarket on Nasdaq, compared to $101.35 at the previous US market close, as per data collected from Marketwatch.
The French pharmaceutical firm aims to become an immunology powerhouse. Blueprint's acquisition brings a pipeline of experimental immunology treatments and one medicine already on sale for a rare condition known as systemic mastocytosis.
“Sanofi still retains a sizable capacity for further acquisitions,” said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanofi, as cited by the news agency.
In the big pharma industry, the largest acquisition deal was that of Johnson & Johnson acquiring Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion. And this upcoming $9.1 billion deal is the French company's largest deal since the purchase of Bioverativ Inc., a spinoff from Biogen Inc. in 2018, as per the report.
“We see synergies with Sanofi’s existing rare-disease footprint, but expect investors to question valuation and confidence in the remaining internal R&D offering,” Sarita Kapila at Morgan Stanley wrote in an analyst report, cited the news agency.
Sanofi SA shares were trading 1.46 per cent lower at 86.24 euro on Monday, 2 June 2025, compared to its 87.52 euro levels at the previous market close last week.
The deal data suggests that Blueprint shareholders will also receive one non-tradable contingent value right, which will pay the holder @2 and $4 per right for future development and regulatory milestones. The equity value is $9.1 billion, which includes potential CVR payments; the deal amounts to nearly $9.5 billion on a fully diluted basis, according to the agency report.
The estimated time period for the completion of the acquisition is the third quarter of 2025. The company also announced that the acquisition deal will not have any impact on the financial guidance for 2025, as per the report.