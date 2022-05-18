French shipping firm to take stake in Air France-KLM in air cargo expansion

Moving cargo by air—a bright spot for airlines that were largely grounded during the pandemic—is usually the last, and most expensive, option for manufacturers and retailers looking to move goods. But labor shortages at ports across the globe, limited warehousing capacity and Covid-19 outbreaks have weighed on deliveries, at times leaving container ships waiting weeks to be unloaded. That has also driven up the price of shipments by sea to record prices and led some manufacturers to turn to aircraft to cut down on delivery times and map out a more reliable delivery schedule.

