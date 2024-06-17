French, Swiss Finance Firms Top Europe Charts for Boardroom Political Links
(Bloomberg) -- French and Swiss finance firms are more likely to have former politicians as board members than their European peers, underscoring the close links between policy making and the world of money in the two nations, an Ernst & Young study showed.