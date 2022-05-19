Fresh BPCL disinvestment plan in works

BPCL had in March 2021 sold its 61.65% stake in Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for ₹9,875 crore to the Assam government and a consortium of Oil India Ltd and Engineers India Ltd, as part of the privatization process. The government’s major challenge is to ensure availability of fuel in every corner of the country, including the remote areas of Leh and Lakshadweep, said the first official. The government is confident about meeting the energy requirement in the country, the official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}