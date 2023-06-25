Fresh troubles at Byju's amid legal battle with US lenders, staff morale waning2 min read 25 Jun 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Auditor Deloitte and three board members have cut ties with Indian edtech startup Byju's, escalating concerns about the firm's financial health and governance practices.
Fresh troubles at Indian edtech startup Byju's this week have escalated concerns among employees who were already uncertain about their future after several rounds of job cuts, more than a dozen current and former staff told Reuters.
