Former Walmart COO Mediratta eyes 100 stores for new grocery venture FreshTerra, targets IPO in five years

Former Metro Cash & Carry India and Hippo Homes chief executive officer Arvind Mediratta is targeting 100 stores for his two-month-old grocery venture FreshTerra as the company prepares to raise fresh capital and expand beyond the National Capital Region.
Former Metro Cash & Carry India and Hippo Homes chief executive officer Arvind Mediratta is targeting 100 stores for his two-month-old grocery venture FreshTerra as the company prepares to raise fresh capital and expand beyond the National Capital Region.
To begin with, the company plans to operate 12-15 stores in the region by FY28, after which it will plan for 100 stores over the longer term.
To begin with, the company plans to operate 12-15 stores in the region by FY28, after which it will plan for 100 stores over the longer term.
“The company is not looking to build another premium supermarket chain. We want to create a food retail business that can scale nationally and eventually access public markets,” Mediratta said.
FreshTerra, operated by Elixiir Foods, received $9 million in seed funding from investors led by 3one4 Capital with participation from Incubate Fund Asia in July.
The company is targeting an initial public offering for the business in about five years. That will give it a relatively short window to move from two stores today to a larger retail network, raise further capital and demonstrate that its store-level economics can hold as the chain expands.
The company has two stores in Gurugram and plans to open its third outlet in Noida’s Sector 50 in November. It is evaluating locations in other parts of the NCR, before expanding to Chandigarh, Punjab and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
The longer-term ambition is significantly larger, said Mediratta, a former chief operating officer at Walmart India and head of Reliance Retail-owned B2B venture Metro Cash & Carry India who later moved to Hippo Homes. He said the company will follow the relatively standardized neighbourhood-store model rather than chase quick-commerce companies.
“We are not trying to replicate the 10-minute grocery model. Our stores are intended to combine physical retail with our own digital platform, giving the company a wider catchment without having to build a separate dark-store network for every neighbourhood,” he said. “We want to build a 100-store business which will have a lot of business coming through our own brands of high-quality pulses, grains and snacks and other categories.”
In its early days, about 60% of sales came from private label products and the brand is deliberately keeping out regular FMCG shelf products.
Omnichannel strategy
“Customers who shopped only offline made about 1.6 purchases a month, compared with 2.6 for online-only customers, but omnichannel customers shopped 6.1 times a month and spent substantially more,” Mediratta said. “That is the logic behind our store-first approach. A store is not merely a fulfillment point, but a way to acquire and retain customers who can then move between physical and online shopping.”
Unlike quick-commerce companies that rely on a network of dark stores located near customers to bring down delivery times, FreshTerra fulfills online orders from its physical outlets. The physical store, he said, is central to its omnichannel model because it builds trust and product discovery, which can then translate into online purchases.
The company is also preparing for its next fundraise as well. The current capital is being used for store expansion, technology, warehousing, supply-chain infrastructure and operations.
The company expects to raise funds within six months as it steps up expansion. Each store requires about ₹2 crore of investment, apart from rentals and other expenses, he said.
“The company expects an outlet to reach operational break-even in roughly a year,” Mediratta added. The first outlet is about 3,800 sq. ft, while the other is about 2,700 sq. ft. The company is opting for standalone, ground-floor stores, with a focus on neighbourhood catchments.
Staples, fresh produce
The proposition is built around what Mediratta describes as the “middle of the plate”: everyday food rather than imported or gourmet products. It sells staples alongside fresh produce and products such as flour milled in-store, spices ground on demand and cold-pressed oils.
FreshTerra started e-commerce operations in August and online sales now account for 20-25% of sales.
India’s organized retail market is expected to become a $600 billion-plus opportunity by 2030, accounting for more than 35% of the country’s overall retail market, as consumers increasingly shift towards organized offline and online channels, according to Redseer. Modern trade is expected to grow at about 20% annually, twice the pace of traditional retail, according to KPMG.
Mint reported recently that the modern retail sector is under pressure. Modern Bazaar, one of the NCR’s oldest premium grocery retailers, is reducing its store count to 12 from 27 as the rapid rise of quick commerce forces a rethink in the size, location and economics of physical retailing.