Online meat and fish startup FreshToHome has partnered with Zarin, a Kashmiri startup to market the Himalayan rainbow trout, a fish species similar to the Atlantic salmon in taste and colour.

“To add to the exotic list of products, consistent with our 100% fresh, 0% preservatives vision, we have made an agreement with Zarin to introduce the Himalayan Rainbow trout. Through this deal, the Himalayan species hiin nutritional value, will soon be popularized and explored by fish lovers in other parts of the world," said Shan Kadavil, co-founder and chief executive officer, FreshToHome.

Zarin was founded by Syed Faayiz Qadri and Rifat Amin from Kashmir and Saurav P. Satish from Bengaluru, when the trio was doing a course in entrepreneurial leadership in Kashmir and noticed the hurdles faced by fish farmers in reaching customers.

With the deal, FreshToHome will empower fishermen in Kashmir to sell their produce in other parts of the country. Rich in protein, potassium, essential amino acids and other vitamins, the fish is initially planned to be introduced in Kerala.

“Thanks to Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, which was instrumental in getting the association with Zarin, we are able to introduce this product to our discerning consumers all across India," said Mathew Joseph, co-founder and chief operating officer of FreshToHome.

Last year, FreshToHome expanded its footprint to Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Jaipur. The company already has an active presence in the UAE and popular Indian markets, including Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via