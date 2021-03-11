FreshToHome partners Kashmiri startup to market Himalayan rainbow trout

“To add to the exotic list of products, consistent with our 100% fresh, 0% preservatives vision, we have made an agreement with Zarin to introduce the Himalayan Rainbow trout. Through this deal, the Himalayan species hiin nutritional value, will soon be popularized and explored by fish lovers in other parts of the world," said Shan Kadavil, co-founder and chief executive officer, FreshToHome.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}