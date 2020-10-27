FreshToHome raises $121 million to expand in India, UAE

Other fresh food start-ups like Licious also saw a spike in growth as consumers opted for high and safer quality of meat or fish. “Covid-19 has been a defining moment for the sector as consumers look for safer way of buying fish or meat, and freshness in perishables." FreshToHome’s Its platform was also instrumental in helping thousands of fishermen and farmers sell their produce during this crisis. It currently has 1500 fishermen on its platform and sells across Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and in the UAE.