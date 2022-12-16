Freshworks cuts 90 jobs in select teams to realign biz1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 09:09 PM IST
A total of 60 employees have been impacted in India, which is nearly 1% of the company’s 5,500-strong global headcount.
A total of 60 employees have been impacted in India, which is nearly 1% of the company’s 5,500-strong global headcount.
NEW DELHI : ṁ Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc. has fired around 90 employees globally, becoming the latest in a series of technology firms to trim their workforce amid a funding winter and a meltdown in tech stocks.