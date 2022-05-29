Freshworks grants CEO $233 million in stock awards

“(I)n recognition of Mr. Mathrubootham’s instrumental role in achieving our strategic and business goals to date and, more importantly, the significant potential impact of his role on an ongoing basis, our board of directors approved the grant of two restricted stock unit awards under the 2011 Plan to Mr. Mathrubootham, including (1) a restricted stock unit award in respect of up to 6,000,000 shares that is subject to both a continued service requirement and various stock price hurdle requirements (the “PRSU award") and (2) a restricted stock unit award in respect of 3,000,000 shares that will vest over four years," said the company in its filing.

