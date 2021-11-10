Freshworks launches full-stack CRM programme for startups

The listing of Freshworks, which was last valued at $3.5 billion in November 2019, heralded a new era for Indian startups which are looking to list in the US exchanges. Payments service provider Pine Labs, e-commerce behemoth, Walmart-owned Flipkart as well as mobile advertising major, InMobi, are some of the names which are looking to make their way to the US-exchanges in the coming months.