SaaS unicorn Freshworks Inc's revenue surpassed $100 million in the fourth quarter ended December, rising 44% year-on-year at $105 million. However, the company's losses widened during the reporting period to $56.4 million.

“I’m incredibly proud of our employees for their focus and dedication as we continue to innovate on our products, put customers first, and execute as a public company," said the company's CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham.

The Nasdaq-listed company has also reported a narrowed free cash flow at $2.8 million, compared to $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR (annual revenue runrate) grew 28% year-on-year to 14,814 during the reporting period, while the net dollar retention rate was 114%.

On the outlook, Freshworks expects the revenue to be between $107 million - $109 million in the first quarter of 2022, while the losses might narrow to $12.5 million - $10.5 million.

On Friday, Freshworks shares were down 12.42% at $19.67 a piece on Nasdaq.

California-based Freshworks has made a stellar debut on Nasdaq exchange after its billion-dollar IPO and it was the first Indian 'SaaS' company and the first unicorn to list on the exchange.

The firm had priced its US initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com rival at $10.13 billion.

Founded in Chennai, India, in 2010, Freshworks helps businesses with customer management, offering products including a messaging platform, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support and call-center solutions that promise shorter wait times.

