Fretting over workplace jargon? You are not alone2 min read 13 Jun 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Workers in India find “keep me in the loop” to be the most confusing jargon at the workplace, a new survey by LinkedIn and Duolingo has found
Modern workplace jargon can be overwhelming and confusing for employees, irrespective of the stage of careers they are in. The desire to gel in with your peers and seniors at work often leaves many professionals stressful and hurts their productivity. A recent research conducted by LinkedIn and Duolingo explores how corporate lingo can lead to miscommunication for some and create a sense of isolation, especially for newcomers. The study found some very commonly used jargon at workplaces that employees feel are the most confusing. While some workers consider the use of jargon to be an integral part of corporations in India, about 71% want to eliminate the use of such words at work, the survey found.
