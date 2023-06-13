Modern workplace jargon can be overwhelming and confusing for employees, irrespective of the stage of careers they are in. The desire to gel in with your peers and seniors at work often leaves many professionals stressful and hurts their productivity. A recent research conducted by LinkedIn and Duolingo explores how corporate lingo can lead to miscommunication for some and create a sense of isolation, especially for newcomers. The study found some very commonly used jargon at workplaces that employees feel are the most confusing. While some workers consider the use of jargon to be an integral part of corporations in India, about 71% want to eliminate the use of such words at work, the survey found.

The survey covered 1,099 workers in India aged 18+, and was conducted by Censuswide in April 2023.

Falling ‘out of the loop’

Workers in India find "keep me in the loop" to be the most confusing jargon at the workplace, the research found.

Why use jargon?

Over two in five workers surveyed think that people use jargon because it makes them feel professional. A similar share feels that it makes them feel smarter. As many as 81% felt that workers who understand jargon better have an edge when it comes to promotions and salary raises.

But does it even help?

Yes, for some. The survey revealed some positive aspects of using jargon for workers: 33% agreed that it made them feel like they were in the know of things. Jargon is also seen by some as aiding team-building. However, many workers are often overwhelmed by the jargon and feel left out of conversations.

Addicted to jargon

Millennials were slightly more likely than Gen-Z to be confused by workplace jargon. However, 39% of the millennials still reported using such lingo, compared to 36% among Gen-Z, the survey found.