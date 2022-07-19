Future Retail investors contest RIL rebranding stores3 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 12:15 AM IST
- Shareholders claim move attempt to appropriate FRL’s brand value
- Smart Bazaar stores have retained staff working for Big Bazaar
MUMBAI : A section of minority shareholders of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has written to the government and the markets regulator opposing the rebranding of former Big Bazaar stores to ‘Smart Bazaar’ by Reliance Retail. They alleged that the move was an attempt to appropriate FRL’s brand value.