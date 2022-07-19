Future Retail investors contest RIL rebranding stores

On 4 April, Amazon filed a petition in the Supreme Court, alleging collusion between RIL and promoters of FRL. Amazon alleged that even after the Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s (SIAC) order of October 2020 restrained FRL from entering into any deal with Reliance, FRL entered into sub-lease arrangements with RIL to operate at least 835 retail stores under the Big Bazaar brand. In fact, just 11 days before RIL took control of Big Bazaar stores, FRL told the courts that all retail stores would continue to be vested with FRL till the deal was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), according to the petition. “FRL has played an elaborate and orchestrated fraud to procure favourable orders by continuously making false assurances in relation to the continued vesting of its retail stores with FRL," Amazon alleged.