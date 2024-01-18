Zomato on Wednesday announced goals for 2030, to protect and ensure, "sustainable growth of the platform economy and all its stakeholders". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The food aggregator's sustainability goals have been crafted around eight themes, such as ‘climate-conscious deliveries’, a ''waste-free world', ‘zero hunger’, ‘customer centricity’, ‘governance’, ‘inclusive growth’, ‘health, safety’, and ‘diversity and equity’.

Zomato has pledged to facilitate 100% deliveries through EVs. Besides, the BSE-listed firm has aimed to deliver 100 million plastic-free orders by 2025. Zomato said it will help the restaurants in reducing food waste through training and collaborations.

Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato, said, "With a dedicated focus on eight material themes, this roadmap goes beyond the confines of food ordering and delivery, actively contributing to a world where every action leaves a positive imprint. We commit to a persistent focus on delivering our promise to shape a future where sustainability is seamlessly woven into the fabric of everything we do at Zomato".

The online food delivery platfrom to data privacy standards and 'continue to drive robust ethics and compliance practices', Zomato added.

To promote inclusive growth, the Gurugram-headquartered company said it will support 300,000 micro, small, and medium restaurant businesses, and food entrepreneurs.

Zomato said it will empower one million gig workers through upskilling, partnerships, and benefit programs.

Zomato has also promised to achieve a minimum of 50% representation of diverse groups - women, LGBTQIA+, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), veterans, and other historically disadvantaged groups under its comprehensive Sustainability goals for 20230.

"Over the years, gig work has democratised access to livelihoods by reducing entry barriers and providing improved income prospects for lakhs of people in India. Today's conference and the release of Zomato's goals for 2030, reinforce our commitment to protect and ensure sustainable growth of the platform economy and all its stakeholders," Rakesh Ranjan, CEO - Food Delivery, Zomato said.

