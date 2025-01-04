Nykaa's Beauty Trends Report 2024 reveals a 60% rise in late-night purchases, and a surge in demand for Korean beauty products and luxury items among men. Valentine's Day leads gifting trends, while popular products include Maybelline lipsticks and Charlotte Tilbury items.

Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, owned by FSN-E Commerce Ventures, has released the Nykaa Beauty Trends Report, which highlights consumer preferences and shopping habits for 2024.

The report shows the trends that shaped consumer behaviour over the past year, from the rise of late-night shopping sprees to the popularity of Korean beauty and a revolution in fashion choices.

Here are some of the emerging trends from 2024 Late-night shopping Nykaa reported a 60% increase in midnight purchases. During late hours, customers mostly shopped for lipsticks, serums, and sheet masks.

Demand for Korean beauty products As the concept of glass skin gains popularity among Indian consumers, the demand for Korean beauty products rose 2.5 times faster than the average, especially for brands such as COSRX, TONYMOLY, The Face Shop, and LANEIGE.

Global brands Indian consumers adopted global trends as demand for brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Beauty of Joseon, and e.l.f. Cosmetics surged 1.5 times faster than the average.

Men prefer luxury products Male shoppers are opting for luxury products. Luxury fragrances such as Dior, Clinique, Davidoff, and YSL are sold every 10 minutes. Some popular luxury skincare brands among men are Kama Ayurveda, Kiehl’s, and Clinique.

Most shopped lipstick Lipstick shades such as nude, red and brown have been popular among Indian consumers. Maybelline New York's Colour Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in '657 Nude Nuance' and Nykaa Matte To Last! Transfer proof Liquid Lipstick in 'Chai' are among the top picks.

Popular eyeshadow Some of the bestselling eyeshadows in 2024 are MARS Dance Of Joy Eyeshadow Palette - 2 and Nykaa Cosmetics Eyes On Me Quad 01 Night Out.

Number 1 gifting season Valentine's Day topped the list for the gifting season, where Indian consumers chose products such as Victoria's Secret perfumes, Bath & Body Works lotions, and M.A.C lipsticks. Among the weekdays, Wednesdays were the most popular days for gifting.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Popularity of Charlotte Tilbury Among the luxury brands, the demand for Charlotte Tilbury products rose three times faster than the average. Some of the popular products from the brand are Pillow Talk lipstick, foundations, and setting sprays.

Science in skincare Consumers are checking for specific ingredients in products to target certain skin concerns. The search for peptide booster serums, alpha arbutin, and ceramide mochi toners surged by 150%.

Unique shoppers A shopper from Jammu bought products worth ₹2.5 lakh from 54 brands, while a facewash was delivered in 10 minutes in Mumbai.

Record breaking orders One of the customers spent ₹48.8 lakh on 112 products while another one purchased products worth ₹6.7 lakh in 14 categories.

Fashion trends Indian consumers have shopped heavily for Co-ord sets, and midi dresses have remained a popular choice. Brands, including Tikhi Imli and Twenty Dresses, have performed well. In terms of traditional wear, Anarkalis have been a preferred choice.

Social media trends Off-shoulder tops, wide-leg jeans, and waistcoats are some of the fashion trends that have dominated social media in 2024.

Regional choices In terms of region, customers from Delhi preferred kurta sets, Mumbai customers favoured co-ords sets while Bengaluru consumers shopped for lehengas. Among men, consumers from Jaipur leaned towards stylish jackets.