From a simple China TV reporter to top biz leader in Singapore, how Alice Huang came so close to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang

The global tech world is still reeling from the shock after one of the highest-profile executives admitted to infidelity. Jensen Huang, the co-founder and billionaire CEO of chip-maker Nvidia, in a letter to the company's employees, admitted that he had an extramarital affair with a Chinese-origin business executive based in Singapore.

Who is Alice Huang? The woman in question is Alice Huang, also known by her Chinese name Huang Le, whom the US intelligence agencies believe was an asset recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS). According to The New York Times, Alice Huang was recruited to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang as part of a drive by Beijing’s top spy agency to learn more about American AI chips and potentially influence the company to push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Alice Huang, the Megaspeed executive linked to Jensen Huang? ⌵ Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Singapore-based business executive who reportedly held a senior role at Megaspeed. She previously worked as a television reporter for Hunan TV and CCTV. 2 What was the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang? ⌵ Jensen Huang initially described their interactions as professional and related to Megaspeed. He later told Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. 3 Why did US intelligence reportedly suspect Alice Huang of spying for China? ⌵ The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies believed she had been recruited to gather information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia’s chip availability in China. The article also noted that an intelligence memo cited no prior records of her working for Chinese intelligence. 4 What is Megaspeed and how is it connected to Nvidia? ⌵ Megaspeed is a Singapore-based neocloud company that describes itself as a core partner of Nvidia’s computing-power cloud business in Asia-Pacific. Reports describe it as one of Nvidia’s largest customers in Southeast Asia. 5 What is Nvidia’s board investigating in the Jensen Huang case? ⌵ Nvidia’s board launched an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The inquiry is being conducted by independent directors with outside counsel; the board said it had no reason to believe Nvidia secrets or national security had been compromised.

Also Read | Full text of Jensen Huang’s letter admitting affair with Chinese spy

The intelligence memo cited by NYT also noted that there were no prior records of Alice Huang working for Chinese intelligence agencies. According to reports, Jensen Huang met Alice Huang in 2024 as a senior executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based neocloud company with ties to Chinese gaming enterprise 7Road Holdings Ltd.

Megaspeed was originally incorporated as 7Road International, but was spun off as an independent entity controlled by Huang Le. It is still unclear how Alice Huang, who started out as a television reporter with Hunan TV and CCTV, transitioned into a business executive. Alice Huang also claims to have worked as an assistant to the president of HSBC Private Banking.

The New York Times, citing people briefed on the surveillance, said that Alice Huang speaks good English and is well connected at the highest level of the global AI chip industry.

What is Megaspeed? According to reports, Megaspeed is one of Nvidia’s largest customers in Southeast Asia.

Megaspeed's website says it is "a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region".

On LinkedIn, it says it has offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with around two to 10 employees and 25 "associated members".

How did Jensen Huang-Jensen Huang relationship develop NYT reported in October 2025 that she was mingling with a group of tech executives at a bar in Taipei a year earlier when she bet she could get Jensen to join them. Shortly after Alice Huang reached out, Jensen Huang showed up and took a whiskey shot with the group.

According to AFP, a photo from an industry party in 2024, posted on LinkedIn, appears to show the leather jacket-clad Nvidia boss sitting next to a long-haired woman in glitzy jewellery believed to be Alice Huang.

The following year, they both attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex.

Journalists stood outside the restaurant filming through glass windows and doors as Jensen Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang, who was wearing a pink dress, mingled with other attendees.

At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek.

Alice Huang is also seen following the Nvidia chief as he re-enters the restaurant after talking to journalists outside, running her fingers down his lower back.

What Jensen Huang initially said After reports emerged about Alice Huang’s relationship with Jensen Huang, both Nvidia and its CEO defended it, claiming that it was professional in nature.

Jensen Huang said his dealings with Alice Huang were typical of those with Chinese customers and executives. He added that she was no longer with Megaspeed.