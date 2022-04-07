From apparel to flight tickets: Tata's all-in-one app to rival Amazon, Ambani

The 154-year-old Tata group, which makes luxury cars, trucks, air conditioners, smart watches, tea besides operating luxury hotels, airlines, utilities, departmental stores and the local Starbucks Corp. franchise, wants to leverage the diversity of its products and services to lure buyers in a country of almost 1.4 billion people, who are increasingly shopping online. India’s e-retail segment is expected to be worth as much as $140 billion by March 2026, Bain & Co. estimates, and is the only large consumer market still open to foreign companies, making it a prize fight for global and local retail firms.

