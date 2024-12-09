From Apple to Starbucks, Western firms’ China dreams are dying

Companies in sensitive industries such as chipmaking are familiar with the risk attached to their sales in China. The list of industries exposed to geopolitical ructions, however, looks to be lengthening. The shares of European brandy-makers including Rémy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard slumped in October after China said it would impose anti-dumping measures on the spirit, seemingly in retaliation for tariffs levied on Chinese EVs by the EU. On December 2nd the founder of Uniqlo, a Japanese clothing retailer, incurred the wrath of Chinese netizens when he said that the company did not use cotton from Xinjiang, a region of China mired in allegations of forced labour. China’s commerce ministry may soon slap restrictions on the local operations of pvh, the American owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, for complying with an American law that bans the use of cotton from the region.