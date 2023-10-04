From Barclays to Citigroup, world's top bankers likely to return to COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai this year
According to a report by Bloomberg news agency, banks such as Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc., and Standard Chartered Plc are preparing to send larger delegations this year to Dubai for the COP28 Summit
The world's top bankers and investors are most likely to attend the biggest climate summit this year, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai.
