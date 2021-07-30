Qantas Airways Ltd. will auction off items including a pair of old A380 business-class seats in a points-for-prizes sale to use up air miles amassed by frustrated travelers during the pandemic .

The new initiative – Points Auction– is an airline-first and will launch with five unique experiences going under the hammer over five days. Worldwide, frequent fliers are awash with points -- mostly racked up on credit cards -- that they’ve been unable to redeem for flights.

The points auction will start on Monday 2 August. Items available for auction includes:

Private charter flight to Byron Bay, Hamilton Island or Devonport inclusive of premium Qantas hospitality

A luxury holiday for four people to Queenstown

Kids soccer coaching clinic with Socceroos Coach Graham Arnold

Spin in the 787 simulator with one of Qantas’ most experienced Captains

Two ‘pre-loved’ Qantas A380 Business class Skybeds to keep in the lounge room

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said over the past 18 months Qantas Frequent Flyers have accelerated their points balances from activities on the ground more than ever, and this new initiative was about giving them more exciting opportunities to use some of those Qantas Points.

“This is a restless time for many Australians who can’t wait for both international and domestic borders to fully open so they can take off to some of their favourite destinations," Mrs Wirth said.

“Whilst travel remains the number one thing frequent flyers want to use their Qantas Points on once borders open up, we know that many are keen to use some points on unique, big-ticket items.

“Points Auction gives members the chance to bid on special experiences and we expect these items to create a points bidding frenzy."

One item will be auctioned off each day from 2 to 6 August 2021 between 8am and 9pm AEST(Australian Eastern Standard Time) and is open to Australian residents who are Qantas Frequent Flyers aged 18 and over.

The member must place the highest bid by 9pm AEST and have the points available in their account to accept the item.

Qantas said more auctions may follow. The airline’s sales last year of memorabilia such as fully loaded bar carts and thousands of sets of business-class pajamas were wildly successful.





