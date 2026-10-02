From cars to mining trucks — BEML’s 60-ton electric mining truck marks India’s EV shift into heavy industry

India’s electric vehicle transition is expanding beyond passenger cars, two-wheelers and buses, with state-owned BEML Limited unveiling a 60-ton electric dump truck for the mining and infrastructure sectors.

BEML unveiled the BH60-EV, which it describes as India’s first indigenously designed and developed 60-ton electric dump truck, at its Mysuru Complex. The launch marks the company’s latest move to bring electric mobility technology to heavy-duty industrial applications traditionally dominated by diesel-powered equipment.

The next-generation electric dump truck was virtually launched by Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Limited, in the presence of the company’s functional directors, senior officers and employees.

Here are the key things to know about BEML’s new electric mining truck:

1. 60-ton electric truck designed for mining, infrastructure The BH60-EV has been designed and developed at BEML’s Mysuru Complex specifically for demanding mining and infrastructure operations.

The vehicle combines high payload capacity with an electric powertrain and operator-focused engineering. BEML said the truck produces zero tailpipe emissions during operation, supporting the shift towards cleaner mobility in heavy industry.

The vehicle has a payload capacity of 54,500 kg with a rock body, while its volumetric body capacity stands at 36.4 cubic metres.

2. 1,000 kWh battery and electric powertrain At the heart of the BH60-EV is a 1,000 kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack.

The truck is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) integrated with a rugged gearbox. According to BEML, the powertrain provides the high power and torque required for heavy-duty applications.

The electric drivetrain also provides instant torque and high tractive effort, helping the truck operate on gradients and challenging mining terrain.

3. BEML claims 40–60% lower operating costs One of the key selling points of the electric mining truck is its potential impact on operating expenses.

BEML said the BH60-EV is designed to deliver 40–60% lower operating costs compared with conventional diesel-powered equipment, although the actual savings would depend on operating conditions.

The company said the electric platform is engineered to improve energy efficiency while providing a high power-to-weight ratio, acceleration and gradeability.

For mining operators, the economics of electrification will depend not only on the vehicle's purchase cost but also on factors such as electricity costs, charging requirements, utilisation and maintenance.

4. Around 130 tonnes of CO₂ reduction per vehicle BEML estimates that each BH60-EV could enable an annual reduction of around 130 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, subject to operating conditions.

The vehicle's zero tailpipe emissions represent a shift from conventional diesel-powered dump trucks, although the overall emissions impact of an electric vehicle also depends on the source of electricity used for charging.

5. Charging infrastructure is part of the offering BEML is not positioning the electric truck as a standalone vehicle. The company also offers a complete charging station solution designed to work with site electrical infrastructure and scale for fleet operations.

This could be particularly important for mining companies, where charging heavy-duty electric vehicles requires infrastructure capable of handling large energy requirements.

BEML said the integrated charging approach is intended to enable customers to adopt electric heavy-duty equipment with a charging ecosystem tailored to their operational requirements.

6. Safety and operator comfort The BH60-EV includes several features aimed at improving safety and operator comfort in demanding mining environments.

Its spacious cabin has an ergonomic design and incorporates a Roll-Over Protective Structure (ROPS), emergency steering and sealed oil-cooled disc brakes.

BEML said these features are intended to support safety, reliability and operator comfort during heavy-duty operations.

7. BEML is expanding its electric heavy-equipment portfolio The BH60-EV is not BEML’s first electric dump truck.

The company launched its 35-ton Electric Dump Truck on April 10, 2026. The latest 60-ton model represents an expansion into higher-capacity electric equipment for mining and infrastructure applications.

The move forms part of BEML's broader effort to develop advanced electric and sustainable equipment for India and global markets.

8. EV transition moves into heavy industry The launch illustrates how vehicle electrification is extending into sectors beyond conventional road-going EVs.

Passenger cars, two-wheelers and buses have been at the centre of India's EV transition, but heavy industrial equipment presents a different challenge because vehicles need to carry substantially larger loads and operate for extended periods in demanding conditions.

The BH60-EV combines a large battery, high payload capacity and dedicated charging infrastructure to address those requirements.

For BEML, the launch also highlights the company's emphasis on indigenous engineering for specialised heavy equipment.

What BEML says Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director, said the BH60-EV demonstrates BEML's capability to develop high-capacity electric equipment for mining and infrastructure.

“The BH60-EV marks a significant milestone in BEML’s journey towards next generation electric mobility for heavy industry,” Roy said.