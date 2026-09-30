From cigarettes to protein bars: ITC's ₹900 cr Yoga Bar bet as FMCG giant taps India's health-food boom

ITC has completed its acquisition of Yoga Bar by buying the remaining 52.5% stake in its parent company, Sproutlife Foods, for about ₹645 crore. The move has taken ITC's cumulative investment in the health and nutrition brand to approximately ₹900 crore, including ₹255 crore invested in earlier tranches, according to IndMoney's calculation.

The acquisition comes as ITC, whose businesses include cigarettes, continues to expand its FMCG portfolio through newer consumer brands. In its FY26 results, ITC said its digital-first and organic portfolio, comprising Yoga Bar, 24 Mantra, Mother Sparsh and Prasuma & Meatigo, grew about 60% during the year and crossed an annual revenue run rate of ₹1,350 crore.

ITC said the latest acquisition aligns with its strategy to augment its "future-ready portfolio" in the foods segment, according to PTI. The company acquired 13,445 equity shares of Sproutlife Foods through a secondary purchase for cash consideration. Following the transaction, its holding increased from about 47.5% to 100%, making Sproutlife a wholly owned subsidiary.

The transaction was completed on September 28, according to ITC's regulatory filing. The company said no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the deal.

Yoga Bar's revenue doubles to ₹ 452 crore Sproutlife Foods, which manufactures and sells products under the Yoga Bar trademark, reported a turnover of ₹452 crore in FY26, compared with ₹200 crore in FY25 and ₹108 crore in FY24, according to ITC's disclosure.

ITC's FY26 directors' report described Sproutlife as operating in the nutrition-led health-food space, with products across categories including bars and breakfast cereals. It said Yoga Bar maintained momentum in bars, muesli and oats while expanding its protein range and launching products in the plant-protein powder segment.

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The company was incorporated in February 2015 and operates in India, according to details disclosed in the acquisition filing. The filing also describes Sproutlife as a digital-first business, with online channels forming a significant part of its sales.

ITC's ₹ 900 crore investment ITC first invested in Sproutlife in 2023, acquiring a 39.42% stake for ₹175 crore. It subsequently increased its holding to 47.5% through additional investments. ITC's cumulative investment stood at ₹255 crore as of March 31, this year, according to its directors' report.

The latest ₹645 crore secondary purchase takes ITC's total investment in Sproutlife to approximately ₹900 crore, according to IndMoney. The ₹645 crore transaction involved existing shares and therefore was not a fresh capital infusion into Sproutlife, the analysis said.

Yoga Bar's FY26 turnover of ₹452 crore amounts to about 0.5% of ITC's consolidated gross revenue and around 1.9% of its FMCG-Others segment revenue, according to IndMoney's analysis of the respective financial figures.

ITC expands its newer consumer brands ITC said its digital-first and organic portfolio continued its growth momentum in the June 2026 quarter, with annual revenue run rate reaching approximately ₹1,500 crore. The company said the portfolio comprises Yoga Bar, 24 Mantra, Prasuma & Meatigo and Mother Sparsh.