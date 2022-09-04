From cleaners to coffee, the executive taking over Starbucks

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said she first tried to recruit Mr. Narasimhan to PepsiCo after she became CEO in 2006, but he turned her down to stay at McKinsey. The two stayed in touch, and when Mr. Narasimhan reached out around five years later about potential openings at PepsiCo, Ms. Nooyi said she hired him after determining that he was serious about going to work at the company.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}