From Dulux to dominance: Parth Jindal's race to redraw India's paints landscape

Jindal didn’t shy away from taking potshots at rivals. He said the JSW-Akzo combine will be profitable from Day One, and won’t have to burn cash to gain market share “unlike others," hinting at Opus. Instead, JSW Paints will benefit from the complementary strengths of the two companies, according to Jindal. Akzo’s Dulux brand, one of the most successful premium paints brands in India will add to JSW’s line up of mass-market and affordable paints. The combined entity will have about 27,000 dealers across India, and all will sell paints from both the brands, immediately increasing their reach.