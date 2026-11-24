Chipmaking giant Nvidia on Monday (local time) announced the reinstatement of former CEO Jensen Huang, effective immediately, amid weeks of controversy surrounding Huang and the company he co-founded in 1993. The development came after reports suggested that he had a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, an allegation that has yet to be proven.

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While US President Donald Trump welcomed Huang's return as Nvidia CEO and dismissed concerns over national security, the chipmaker and its chief continued to face multiple federal and state-level investigations and reviews.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the FBI investigating in relation to Jensen Huang? ⌵ US intelligence agencies have examined Alice Huang’s alleged ties to China’s Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing. The espionage allegations have not been proven, and the DOJ said it had no evidence that Jensen Huang engaged in unlawful conduct. 2 What is the DOJ antitrust investigation into Nvidia examining? ⌵ The DOJ has questioned Nvidia about its acquisitions, investments, sales practices and whether it pressured customers. Its reviews include Nvidia’s proposed $12.9 billion Hugging Face acquisition and its agreement with Groq to license technology and recruit engineers. 3 Why did California issue an investigative subpoena to Nvidia? ⌵ California’s attorney general issued the subpoena to investigate whether Nvidia violated state law in connection with allegations involving Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. The state is also examining whether Nvidia shared chips or confidential information with China. 4 What is the SEC investigating at Nvidia? ⌵ The SEC is investigating Nvidia’s accounting practices. A related report said the inquiry included whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, though the focus has not been fully established. 5 Did Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO end the investigations? ⌵ No. Nvidia’s board said its inquiry into whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang would continue, and the company also faces government and congressional scrutiny. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the board inquiry.

Here's a look at some of the probes involving Huang and Nvidia, although the status of several investigations remains unclear:

1. FBI, US intelligence probe: According to Reuters, after reports pointed to Huang's extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, Trump said on November 9 that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was looking into the matter. While Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised in an email sent to Nvidia employees, he did not address the allegations further. Separately, China has denied the espionage allegations.

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US intelligence agencies have examined the extent of the Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang's ties to Beijing's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed on to China.

Following Huang's reinstatement, Trump was questioned about what the CIA had told him. Speaking to CNBC, he said, "Let me just say, I have clearance. And if I didn't have clearance, I wouldn't have done the deal (with Nvidia's board for Jensen Huang's return)."

Additionally, Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had no evidence that Nvidia's co-founder had engaged in unlawful conduct.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's board has formed a committee to investigate whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang and has initiated the process of appointing a new chief compliance officer.

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2. Antitrust probe: Nvidia is facing a broader antitrust investigation into its acquisitions and business practices. This comes alongside the DOJ's review of the company's $12.9 billion deal to acquire Hugging Face. Reporting on the development in October, Reuters noted that the Justice Department had recently questioned Nvidia about its acquisitions, investments, sales practices, and whether it had exerted pressure on its customers.

Additionally, the department has examined Nvidia's conduct in connection with other transactions. These include the company's 2025 agreement with chip startup Groq, under which it licensed the company's technology and recruited its engineers.

3. Violation of California law: California Attorney General Rob Bonta last week announced that his office had issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia in connection with Huang's alleged affair with Alice Huang. The investigation will determine whether the company violated California law.

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4. Congressional probe: Democrats, who are set to hold a majority in the US Congress starting January next year following their resounding victory in the midterm elections, have reportedly been wary of Huang, Nvidia, and the former's ties to the Republican President.

Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang was met with sharp criticism from lawmakers of both parties. Following his reinstatement, Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said, "Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain."

According to the Senate Banking Committee, Nvidia's chief has agreed to testify before the Senate at a public hearing on December 3.

The chairs of the House committees overseeing China, intelligence and foreign affairs separately confirmed that Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter would appear for transcribed interviews on December 1 and 2, respectively, as scheduled.

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5. SEC investigation: Last week, Reuters reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating Nvidia's accounting practices.

While Huang's reinstatement has resolved the immediate leadership uncertainty, it remains to be seen whether the outcome of these probes could have wider implications for the chipmaker, its business operations and its relationship with the US government.

(with Reuters inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.