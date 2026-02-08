From flyers to faithfuls: Why IndiGo and Air India are racing to lock in loyal customers
Loyalty in travel grows as a customer retention lever, prompting airlines like IndiGo and Air India to double down on their rewards programmes. IndiGo's BluChip and Air India's integration of its Maharaja programme with Air India Express is increasingly seen vital for growth.
Fifteen months after launch of its loyalty initiative, IndiGo counts 10 million people on its BluChip programme, bringing the Gurugram-based airline at par with Air India's frequent flyer scheme, as the country’s two largest airlines battle it out for more customers.