From Google to Amazon, these global tech companies hitting brakes on hiring

2. Amazon.com said it’s been adding jobs at the slowest rate since 2019. After relying on attrition to winnow its staff, Amazon now has about 100,000 fewer employees than in the previous quarter. Besides, the eCommerce platform has been subleasing some warehouse space and paused the development of facilities meant for office workers, saying it needed more time to figure out how much space employees will require for hybrid work. The company has 1.52 million full- and part-time workers and is still the largest employer in the tech world, despite the reduction in headcount.