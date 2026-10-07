From Harry Potter to CNN: What Paramount Skydance gets after $110 billion Warner Bros deal | 5 key things to know

Paramount Skydance completed its blockbuster $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery on Tuesday, according to Reuters, creating a Hollywood heavyweight that hands CEO David Ellison control of one of the world's largest entertainment and news businesses.

The deal brings together the studios behind "Mission: Impossible," "Harry Potter," and DC Studios alongside major television and streaming networks such as CBS, CNN, Paramount, and HBO Max—forming an expansive entertainment company spanning film, TV, and news.

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The closing followed settlements with a coalition of US states and a Hollywood writers union, which removed the main legal barriers to one of the largest mergers in media history.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of the Paramount Skydance merger with Warner Bros Discovery? ⌵ The merger creates one of the world's largest entertainment companies, combining major film studios, television networks, and streaming services, allowing a stronger competitive stance against digital platforms like Netflix. 2 How will the merger impact streaming services under Paramount Skydance? ⌵ Paramount Skydance plans to unify its streaming services, including Paramount+ and HBO Max, into a single platform, enhancing content accessibility and audience reach. 3 Why did Skydance focus on acquiring Warner Bros Discovery? ⌵ Skydance aimed to combat traditional Hollywood complacency and strengthen its position against dominant tech competitors in media, emphasizing the need for innovation and expanded content offerings. 4 What are the financial challenges faced by Paramount Skydance after the merger? ⌵ The company will shoulder approximately $80 billion in debt and aims to realize $6 billion in annual cost savings, presenting significant financial pressures for management. 5 How will leadership roles be structured in the newly formed Paramount Skydance? ⌵ David Ellison retains oversight of creative direction as CEO, while Ynon Kreiz, appointed as co-CEO, manages day-to-day operations and integration of the two companies.

The transaction comes at a critical juncture as Hollywood grapples with declining cable-TV subscriptions, the high cost of competing for streaming audiences, and persistent pressure from unions over jobs and creative workers' rights.

Here are 5 key points to know about the merger:

1. Vision, content targets, and taking on Big Tech and AI In a memo to employees on Tuesday, as per Reuters, Ellison described the merger as a chance “to build the next-generation media and entertainment company, powered by creativity and technology.” He emphasized that the objective is not simply to get bigger, but "to take on the biggest players in our industry."

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The merger has been deemed a necessary move to combat the complacency of traditional Hollywood, which Ellison argued allowed tech platforms like Netflix and Amazon to disrupt the industry. To compete with these digital giants, Skydance plans to consolidate its streaming services, Paramount+ and HBO Max, into a single flagship platform.

Addressing reporters at a press conference, Ellison argued the merger was necessary because legacy media had grown complacent: "They allowed Netflix to disrupt their business. They allowed Amazon Prime Video to come and disrupt their business. They didn't transform, and they held on to the past for too long."

The company has committed to spending $30 billion or more annually on content and pledged to release at least 30 theatrical films each year for the first two years, expanding to 32 films annually over the subsequent three years.

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2. Skydance’s rapid rise, bidding war, and the brand identity Founded in 2010 by David Ellison, Skydance has transformed from an independent studio into the epicentre of Hollywood power in just 16 years.

Having established its pedigree as a financial backer and producer of Paramount's "Top Gun: Maverick," Skydance merged with Paramount last year before setting its sights on Warner Bros Discovery. That pursuit triggered a heated bidding contest against Netflix and drew interest from Comcast.

As part of the transaction, Warner Bros shareholders received an additional $41.9 million "ticking fee" based on the days elapsed between late September and the closing date.

Ellison explained last week that the Skydance name was selected to preserve the individual identities of the Paramount and Warner Bros studios. However, Wall Street analysts told Reuters that retaining the Skydance name cements Ellison's sweeping authority, underscoring that some of Hollywood's most storied brands now answer directly to him.

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When asked by Reuters how he planned to win over a skeptical Hollywood, Ellison offered a blunt assessment: “I understand why everyone felt the way that they did, but I think if you're intellectually honest, you need to zoom out and to see that the symptoms of this go back a long time, and then you start asking yourself, 'What was the alternative?'”

3. Financial roadmap: $80 billion debt, $6 billion in cost cuts, and projections The combined entity will shoulder approximately $80 billion in debt, mounting pressure on management to accelerate streaming growth, sustain cash flows from legacy cable networks, and drive box-office performance.

To streamline operations, Skydance is targeting $6 billion in planned cost savings. While Paramount indicated that a substantial portion of these efficiencies will originate from "non-labour sources," the sheer magnitude of the cuts is widely expected to trigger job losses across Hollywood.

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On the financial performance front, research firm MoffettNathanson projects the company will generate core operating profit (EBITDA) of $16 billion in 2028, expanding to $19 billion by 2030, with revenues growing to roughly $70 billion.

According to regulatory filings cited by Reuters, Ellison will receive an annual base salary of $5 million, paired with a target annual bonus of $5 million.

4. Leadership split and a high-profile boardroom Ellison has appointed former Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz as Skydance co-CEO. Under the leadership structure, Kreiz will manage day-to-day operations and head the operational integration, while Ellison retains oversight of creative direction and broad corporate strategy.

Kreiz was also appointed to Skydance's board of directors on Tuesday, joining high-profile members including former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and Laurene Powell Jobs. In addition, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has joined the company in an advisory capacity.

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5. Newsroom leadership, political scrutiny, and Trump's reaction The consolidation of major news networks under one roof has drawn sharp political attention.

US President Donald Trump voiced support for the deal on Tuesday, telling reporters, “It's going to be a great company. That's a great merger. I'm glad they let it go.”

Reuters noted that the endorsement comes despite Trump's persistent attacks on media outlets since his first term, including his recent decision to ban several organisations—including CNN—from the White House just weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

Under the new hierarchy, CNN chief Mark Thompson and CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss will remain in their leadership positions, reporting separately to Ellison and Kreiz. This operational division is designed to quell critics' concerns that Weiss would wield overarching control over Skydance's combined news properties.

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Scrutiny has also been fueled by lawmaker accusations that Ellison tailored news coverage at Paramount-owned CBS News to favour Trump.

To resolve these concerns as part of the legal settlement, Ellison agreed to establish an editorial independence board to oversee both CNN and CBS News, though industry experts warned Reuters that the oversight board would be "toothless."

(With Reuters inputs)

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