S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro Group believes that India will become a superpower in terms of technology point of view in the next 20 years. "Unbelievable things will happen. It's (India) a great place to be. It's a great economy to be and it's a great situation to be in," the chairman of engineering and construction conglomerate said in a rapid-fire session by L&T Technology Services.

Coming from an engineering background, Subrahmanyan, fondly known as SNS said he is bullish about the engineering sector in the country at present.

A proponent of 'intuition' more than 'logic' while making a decision, SNS revealed his hiring strategy.

The L&T top boss said that 'time commitment', 'being true to self', and 'being deeply involved' are the main characteristics he looks for in an engineer.

Speaking about technology the L&T boss is most enthusiastic about 'Digital and Data'. He thinks Artificial Intelligence (AI) is tough to understand and hopes, ' it doesn't beat human beings sometimes'.

When asked what that one message that Subrahmanyan would give to his younger self, he said, "Work hard, performance matters and be adept as life will take its course and let you what you need to achieve".

Subrahmanyan revealed that during his university days, he found Calculus the toughest subject in Engineering.

When asked which inventor from history, he would like to have dinner with, 'Alert Einstein,' SNS replied.

Notably, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has designed and built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"In designing and constructing the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the Government...." Subrahmanyan said before the consecration ceremony.

L&T is a $23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, Hi-Tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

