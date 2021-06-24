From Jio 5G to Aramco deal: When and where to watch mega 44th RIL AGM

"RIL's Annual General Meeting (AGM) has historically been a keenly watched event (previously attended by 3,000 shareholders when held in physical format and last year saw 300,000 concurrent viewers of the virtual AGM across 42 countries and 468 cities) given that it has been one of the top 3 companies by market capitalisation in India, has a large free float and a large public shareholding (more than 3 million non-institutional shareholders)," brokerage HSBC Global Research said in a report. And expectations are already built up for the AGM.