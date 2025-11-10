From Korea, with love: Hyundai now wants to be a homegrown Indian company
Ayaan Kartik 6 min read 10 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
While the Santro, Accent and i10 built Hyundai Motors's foundation for strong growth in India, the position is increasingly under threat. Unsoo Kim and Tarun Garg, the company's outgoing and incoming India bosses, are ready for a fight. Here's what they have in mind for India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Korea's Hyundai Motor that made an aggressive India bet late last century is looking to reinvent itself as a homegrown carmaker, at a time when its coveted market position is under challenge from fierce local rivals.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story