“I don’t agree that growth can come only from new nameplates. Creta has grown over 10% every year without relying on an all-new nameplate," said Garg, referring to Hyundai's volume-leader SUV. "For a listed company, it’s critical to drive incremental sales from existing models as well as new ones. Successful players reinvent existing models and expand powertrain choices," Garg added. Many current models will get new powertrain options such as CNG and hybrid as the company chalks out its strategy, he said.