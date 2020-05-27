TTK Healthcare Ltd in its disclosure said that foods business performed better of the lot with 50% of normal average sales during April 2020 and this would be better in May 2020, pharmaceutical piece registered 40-50% of average sales. Sub-optimal performance from product lines which are categorized as essential supplies such as Pharmaceuticals, Woodward's Gripewater, etc., and also only negligible sales of other categories like cosmetics, medical devices, etc., the performance for the Q1 of FY 2020-21 is likely to be impacted, the company said.