From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Air India's success is critical for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which wants to harness its scale and reach to turn India into a global aviation force like Dubai or Singapore
NEW DELHI : Air India, until recently tied to an antiquated manual pricing system when setting airfares, is shifting to algorithm-based software long used by rivals to help it squeeze out more revenue from each flight.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×