From Ola motorbike and car launch to IPO, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares future plan of the firm2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Indian electric scooter startup Ola Electric, backed by SoftBank and Tiger Global, is considering an earlier-than-expected initial public offering (IPO) due to its rapid growth
Driven by the stupendous demand for electric scooters, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt managed to leapfrog its progress and is now in line for an initial public offering sooner than its founder previously imagined.
