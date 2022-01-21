From online into the real world: Amazon opens its first clothing store. In pics

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon's online commerce empire is taking another step into the real world with plans announced Thursday to open a shop in Los Angeles.
  • Amazon said that its machine learning algorithms will produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop
  • The Amazon store will have touchscreens in fitting rooms that will let people continue to shop, with items delivered 'in just minutes' for them to try on

In a first the online commerce empire, Amazon is taking another step into the real world with plans announced Thursday to open a shop in Los Angeles that would be its first bricks-and-mortar clothing store.

An Amazon Style store to launch later this year is to let customers use the retailer's app to scan QR codes of garments, chose from sizes and colors, then have items sent to fitting rooms to try on, according to a blog post.

Amazon.com Inc's upcoming physical fashion store in Los Angeles.
The move to expand its retail presence with a physical clothing store comes as authorities and competitors raise warnings over the Seattle-based firm accumulating too much control over the market.

Fitting rooms in the Style shop are designed to be a ‘personalized space’ where shoppers will find items they requested through the app along with options added based on their choices.
This move would come on the heels of Amazon's 2017 acquisition of the Whole Foods Market grocery chain for $13.7 billion, which significantly expanded the e-commerce giant's presence in physical retail.

A touch screen at Amazon.com Inc's upcoming physical fashion store. 
Fitting rooms in the Style shop are designed to be a "personalized space" where shoppers will find items they requested through the app along with options added based on their choices, according to Amazon.

Amazon.com Inc's upcoming physical fashion store and app are seen in this handout image.
"Our machine learning algorithms produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop," Amazon said.

Customers will be able to share style preferences in the app, if they want, to better customize recommendations. The app also lets people see reviews about items from other shoppers.

Touchscreens in fitting rooms will let people continue to shop, with items delivered "in just minutes" for them to try on, according to Amazon.

"This fast delivery is made possible by Amazon Style's on-site operations, with advanced technologies and processes used in Amazon fulfillment centers," the company said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!