From passenger unit to capacity change — IndiGo cuts Q3 guidance amid flight cancellations

IndiGo Q3 Guidance: India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, announced that, although the overall financial impact from the flight cancellations cannot be determined at this stage, the firm is cutting its third-quarter (October to December) guidance.

In a BSE filing on 10 December, IndiGo announced that the airline is expecting a “downward moderation” from its earlier Q3 2025-26 guidance on a year-on-year (YoY) basis amid the country-wide flight cancellations.

“We continue to monitor the revenue environment, and the overall financial impact cannot be quantified at this stage. However, based on our current estimates, we expect a downward moderation to our earlier communicated Q3 2025-26 guidance on a year-over-year comparison basis,” IndiGo informed the stock exchanges through its filing.