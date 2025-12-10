From passenger unit to capacity change — IndiGo cuts Q3 guidance amid flight cancellations

From passenger unit to capacity change — India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, on 10 December 2025, decided to cut its October -December quarter (Q3) guidance for the financial year ending 2025-26 amid the major flight cancellations disruption over the crew rostering norms. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated11 Dec 2025, 12:06 AM IST
IndiGo Q3 Guidance: India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, announced that, although the overall financial impact from the flight cancellations cannot be determined at this stage, the firm is cutting its third-quarter (October to December) guidance.

In a BSE filing on 10 December, IndiGo announced that the airline is expecting a “downward moderation” from its earlier Q3 2025-26 guidance on a year-on-year (YoY) basis amid the country-wide flight cancellations.

“We continue to monitor the revenue environment, and the overall financial impact cannot be quantified at this stage. However, based on our current estimates, we expect a downward moderation to our earlier communicated Q3 2025-26 guidance on a year-over-year comparison basis,” IndiGo informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

