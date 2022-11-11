From restaurateur to steelmaker: Meet the bidders for Future  Retail

Real estate players have shown interest as well. Shalimar Corp Ltd, a luxury property builder based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has submitted an EoI. That apart, there is Payard Investments Pvt Ltd, an investment firm focused on investing in distressed assets, special situations and litigation financing in infrastructure, construction, and energy. However, Iyer said in the list cited earlier that Payard has submitted its expression of interest purportedly in a consortium with Gordon Brothers and further details are awaited.