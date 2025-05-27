From roads to mining: How an engineering company has quietly built a coal empire
SummaryDilip Buildcon Ltd, now deriving a fourth of its business from mining, has seen profitability rise despite a slowdown in roadway construction.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd, India’s eighth-largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, now gets more than a fourth of its total business and about a third of its profits from coal mining. The development has helped the company offset a slowdown in the roadway construction business.