From Singapore to Mumbai, the trail of Rajesh Exports’ elusive financial statements

Bengaluru-based Rajesh Exports Ltd (REL) and its crucial Singapore subsidiary gave contradictory statements to regulators in the two countries, a Mint review of documents showed, blurring the actual finances of overseas units that account for nearly all of its consolidated revenues. These statements are at the core of the charges of financial misreporting and revenue inflation that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has levelled against the company in its 3 June interim order.
According to the 3 June interim order, Rajesh Exports claimed it could not disclose the standalone financial statements of all its overseas subsidiaries, since the Singapore subsidiary—REL Singapore Pte Ltd—had consolidated and shared them. “REL further stated that the audited financial statements of the step-down subsidiaries were first consolidated at the level of REL Singapore and thereafter forwarded to REL for preparation of the final consolidated financial statements,” Sebi said.