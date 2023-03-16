From Swiss bank loan to debt securities offers, Credit Suisse's plan to infuse liquidity3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:43 PM IST
- This additional support from SNB is likely to support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as the company takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs.
Embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse gained some market confidence on Thursday after it took decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity problems. Investors saw it as a lifeline and started to once again park their money in Credit Suisse which corrected drastically earlier this week. The Switzerland-based financial service provider's rescue plan is a mixture of loans from the Swiss National Bank and public tender offers of debt securities.
