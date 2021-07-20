From Tata to L&T, big firms show interest in Sonnagar-Gomoh section: Railways

Several big ticket entities have shown interest in the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's Sonnagar-Gomoh section that is estimated to be built at a cost of ₹9,000 crore. As per the officials, big organizations like Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, India Exim Bank and KPMG, infrastructure companies like L&T, GMR and TATA Projects have shown interest in Sonnagar-Gomoh section, which is expected to serve major power houses, industrial corridors and MMLPs in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.