“We find time to keep teaching our troops about everything from small-arms fire to artillery systems," said Col. Roman Hryshchenko, the commander of the Kharkiv-based 127th Territorial Defense Brigade, who served before the war as a military prosecutor and as governor of the neighboring Sumy region. “These people are motivated, and because of that they learn much faster than the programs envisage. They know that they will need all these skills tomorrow, and not in a year or two."

