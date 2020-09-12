From veggie Tacos to health care: Gaurav Burman’s sprawling bets

I read a great deal during the lockdown. Most of what I read are biographies and business-related books. I enjoyed Shoe Dog, which was inspirational, and Bad Blood, Damaged Goods and The Billion Dollar Whale, which all three presented what can go wrong in business. I found the recent biography on MBS very interesting and also greatly enjoyed The Hungry Empire, which tells the story of how the British Empire developed through its desire for exotic foods. I am now reading Concentrated Investing, which I would recommend to all investors.