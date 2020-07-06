Frontier Markets raises $2.25 million in pre-Series A funding

“Prior to covid-19, Frontier Markets invested in a technology platform that leveraged data to deliver products and services in energy, finance, connectivity, agriculture and more to the last mile consumer, digitally onboarding all of our agent network. Today, we have added essential products and services—from food to protective gear to mobile banking, recognising that our customers trust us and want us to deliver all solutions to them through our platform," said Ajaita Shah, founder and CEO of Frontier Markets.