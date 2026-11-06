Frontier Raas expands retail footprint with new Ahmedabad store; Kangana Ranaut attends launch

Indian ethnic and occasionwear brand Frontier Raas has expanded its retail footprint with the opening of a new store in Ahmedabad on November 1, 2026. Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the inauguration as the chief guest, alongside business personalities, leading families and members of the city's fashion and cultural communities.
Established in 1954, Frontier Raas specialises in handloom saris, bridal couture, traditional occasionwear and menswear. The Ahmedabad outlet adds to the brand's retail presence in a city with a longstanding association with textiles, weaving and craftsmanship.
The store offers collections that combine regional weaving traditions with contemporary Indian fashion, catering to customers shopping for weddings, festivals and other occasions.
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Frontier Raas opened its Ahmedabad store on November 1, 2026. Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the inauguration as chief guest.
The store offers handloom saris, bridalwear, festive clothing, occasionwear and menswear. Its collections combine traditional Indian textiles and weaving techniques with contemporary silhouettes.
The store features crafts and textiles including Banarasi Kadhwa, Jamdani, Kanjivaram, Patan Patola, Ikat, Sambalpuri Ikat and Bandhani.
The brand views Ahmedabad as an important market because of its association with textiles, traditional weaving and craftsmanship. It aims to build relationships with customers in Gujarat and make the store a destination for bridal and occasionwear shopping.
The ensemble drew inspiration from Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad and Gujarati textile heritage. It combined Bandhani, a Paithani-inspired woven border and traditional Gujarati embroidery.
The Ahmedabad store features a range of traditional Indian textiles and weaving techniques, including Banarasi Kadhwa, Jamdani, Kanjivaram, Patan Patola, Ikat, Sambalpuri Ikat from Odisha and Bandhani. The collections span bridalwear, festive clothing, handloom saris, occasionwear and menswear, with embroidery and hand embellishments incorporated across traditional and contemporary silhouettes.
The store's design reflects the brand's emphasis on Indian craftsmanship, with materials, textures and lighting inspired by traditional Indian design. Its layout is intended to offer customers a personalised shopping experience while selecting outfits for weddings, festivals and other celebrations.
The design inspiration for the inauguration drew from Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda, whose royal heritage influenced the creative direction of the ensemble worn for the occasion.
The traditional bajuband, an ornamental armlet associated with royal Indian jewellery, was among the key inspirations for the look.
Bandhani formed the foundation of the ensemble, while the design brought together the tie-dye craftsmanship of a Bandhani saree and the distinctive woven border associated with Paithani textiles.
Traditional Gujarati embroidery added mirror work, gota detailing, multicoloured resham threads and bead embellishments. The saree's pallu featured motifs of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, birds, peacocks and lotuses, drawing on traditional artistic influences and cultural symbolism.
The tassels took inspiration from Gujarati tribal craftsmanship. Small decorative balls made from Bandhani fabric were embellished with beads and individually positioned by hand along the saree's border and pallu.
The ensemble brought together Gujarati textile heritage, Paithani craftsmanship and royal design influences, highlighting the use of traditional Indian techniques in contemporary occasionwear.
Frontier Raas sees Ahmedabad as an important market because of the city's association with textile manufacturing, traditional weaving and craftsmanship. Gujarat's textile traditions, including Patola and Bandhani, have influenced generations of artisans and designers.
The company aims to establish the Ahmedabad outlet as a destination for bridal and occasionwear shopping and build relationships with customers in Gujarat. It also sees the store as an addition to the city's fashion retail landscape.
Speaking on the occasion, Anil Batra, Chairman, Frontier Raas, said, “Handloom saris have always been very close to my heart. I have immense admiration for the skill, patience and dedication of our weavers, who carry forward traditions that have been passed down through generations. I have always felt that it is important to value the people behind these textiles and ensure that their work receives the appreciation it deserves.”
The Ahmedabad opening adds to Frontier Raas's retail network in India and overseas. The brand operates in international markets, including the UK, UAE and US, as it seeks to make its collections accessible to customers across markets.
Established in 1954, Frontier Raas is an Indian fashion house specialising in handloom saris, bridal couture, occasionwear and menswear. Its collections draw on traditional Indian weaving techniques, regional textiles and artisanal craftsmanship. The brand operates across India and international markets, including the UK, UAE and US.
(ANI)
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