Fronx, Jimny drive Maruti’s export boom to Japan amid home market slowdown
Summary
The surge in sales across the world, which also includes Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico, is allowing Maruti to increase its global footprint despite the threat of US president Donald Trump’s threat to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50%.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s exports nearly doubled in May, as its sales to its parent Suzuki Motor Corp's home market Japan surged amid a slowdown in the country's car market and global trade uncertainties.
